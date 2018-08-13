Traffic Advisory Coliseum Blvd

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2018) – All South bound lanes of Coliseum Boulevard are shutdown at Trogdon Street due to downed power lines. Duke Power has been notified. All traffic is ask to use caution and avoid the area at this time by using an alternate route.
