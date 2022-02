[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 31, 2022) – Please be advised there is heavy traffic in Coliseum area due to the N95 mask give away.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

