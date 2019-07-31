Traffic Advisory City of Greensboro 07.31.2019

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2019) The City of Greensboro is experiencing localized flooding throughout its city limits. Numerous water rescues are currently taking place. Citizens should use extreme caution in traveling throughout the city, especially in low lying areas.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

