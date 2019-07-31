Traffic Advisory City of Greensboro 07.31.2019

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2019) The City of Greensboro is experiencing localized flooding throughout its city limits. Numerous water rescues are currently taking place. Citizens should use extreme caution in traveling throughout the city, especially in low lying areas.
###
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
