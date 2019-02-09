Traffic Advisory Church St 02092019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, NC (February 9, 2019 ) – Please be aware that Church Street will be closed from Fields Street to St. Charles St for an extended period of time due to a vehicle crash involving property damage. Duke Power has been made aware of the situation.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

