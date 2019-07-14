Traffic Advisory: Business 85 07142019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2019) -Please be advised that the Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County Sherriff’s Department are currently conducting an investigation in the area of Business 85 North and South bounds between River Road and Vickery Chapel Road.

Drivers ask to use extreme caution in the area.

%%

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.