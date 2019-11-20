Traffic Advisory: Bus 85 Northbound is NOW OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
*****Business I-85 Northbound is NOW OPEN*****
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (November 20, 2019)-Business 85 Northbound is currently closed due to a police investigation. Traffic is advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time.
