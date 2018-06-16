Traffic Advisory—Burlington Road Closed

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2018) – Burlington Road between Aunt Mary Avenue and OFerrell Street is closed at this time due to a traffic crash with injuries. Please use caution and avoid the area at this time. Please use alternate routes for travel.
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
[Badges]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.