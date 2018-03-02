Traffic Advisory Bryan Blvd 03022018

March 2, 2018

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 2, 2018) 4:26 A.M.Eastbound lanes of Bryan Blvd are closed between Westridge Road and North Holden Road due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area and/or use alternate routes.

