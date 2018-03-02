Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (March 2, 2018) 4:26 A.M.Eastbound lanes of Bryan Blvd are closed between Westridge Road and North Holden Road due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area and/or use alternate routes.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Traffic Advisory Bryan Blvd 03022018"