Traffic Advisory: Broad Street is NOW OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

*****BROAD STREET IS NOW OPEN*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2019) – Due to an investigation involving a gas leak,

Broad Street from Martin Avenue to Bennett Street is shut down. In addition, Omaha Street from Julian Street to Tuscaloosa Street is shut down. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route and use caution if traveling in the area.

