Traffic Advisory Bridford Parkway

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2022) – Please be advised that Bridford Parkway is closed in both directions from West Wendover Ave to Bridford Place due to a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

