Traffic Advisory: Beckford Drive closed 04172020

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (April 17, 2020): The area of Beckford Drive between Random Drive and Starlight Drive are currently closed at this time due to an ongoing police investigation. Greensboro Police are asking that citizens avoid the area at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

