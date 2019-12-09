Traffic Advisory: Battleground Avenue at Westover Ter 12092019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2019) Please be advised that officers are in the area of Battleground Avenue and Westover Terrace investigating a traffic crash involving two vehicles.
Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time.
