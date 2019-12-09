Traffic Advisory: Battleground Avenue at Westover Ter 12092019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2019) Please be advised that officers are in the area of Battleground Avenue and Westover Terrace investigating a traffic crash involving two vehicles.

Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.

No further information is available at this time.

%%

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.