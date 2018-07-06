TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Battleground Ave. 7-6-2018

GREENSBORO, NC (July 6, 2018) – Northbound and southbound lanes of Battleground Avenue between Cornwallis Drive and Fernwood Drive are closed temporarily due to downed power lines from the afternoon storm. Vehicles are being diverted to Lawndale Drive at this time. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling this area.

