Traffic Advisory: Battleground Ave 06162019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2019 ) -Please be advised that traffic signals on Battleground Avenue between Horse Pen Creek Road and Cotswold Avenue are currently not operational due to a power outage.
Duke Energy is aware of the situation and working to restore to power.
When driving through the area please treat all intersections as a four way stop and use caution.
No further information is available at this time.
