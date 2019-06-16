Traffic Advisory: Battleground Ave 06162019

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2019 ) -Please be advised that traffic signals on Battleground Avenue between Horse Pen Creek Road and Cotswold Avenue are currently not operational due to a power outage.
Duke Energy is aware of the situation and working to restore to power.

When driving through the area please treat all intersections as a four way stop and use caution.

