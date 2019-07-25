Traffic Advisory – Battleground Av/Edney Ridge Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 25, 2019) – Be advised that Battleground Avenue between Edney Ridge Road and Martinsville Road is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
Power is out at the intersection of Battleground Road and Edney Ridge Road.
All motorists are asked to use caution in the area.
