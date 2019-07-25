Traffic Advisory – Battleground Av/Edney Ridge Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 25, 2019) – Be advised that Battleground Avenue between Edney Ridge Road and Martinsville Road is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

Power is out at the intersection of Battleground Road and Edney Ridge Road.

All motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

