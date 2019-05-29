Traffic Advisory – Bass Chapel Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, NC (May 29, 2019) – Be advised that Bass Chapel Road is closed at Lake Jeanette Road due to a motor vehicle crash with a down power pole.

