Traffic Advisory and Investigation 3300 block Beck Street 01062021

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2021) – Police and Fire are currently on scene in the 3300 block of Beck Street working a fire of an apartment building. The fire appears to be intentionally set, and a suspect is in custody. No injuries resulted, and traffic in the 3300 block of Beck Street is closed in the meantime.

