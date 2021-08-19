Traffic Advisory 800 blk Winston St 08192021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Traffic Advisory
UPDATE : August 19, 2021
All lanes of Winston Street are back open
GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2021)- The 800 block of Winston Street is closed between East Bessemer Avenue and Sullivan Street due to an ongoing police investigation.
Citizens are ask to avoid the area and seek a different route of travel.
