Traffic Advisory 800 blk Winston St 08192021

Traffic Advisory

UPDATE : August 19, 2021

All lanes of Winston Street are back open

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2021)- The 800 block of Winston Street is closed between East Bessemer Avenue and Sullivan Street due to an ongoing police investigation.

Citizens are ask to avoid the area and seek a different route of travel.

