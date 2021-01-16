Traffic Advisory: 500 block Gillespie St 01162021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2021): The 500 block of Gillespie Street is currently closed due to a traffic collision involving injuries.

Officers are currently on scene conducting an investigation.

Motorist are ask to seek an alternate route and use extreme caution in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

