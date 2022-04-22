Traffic Advisory 4-22-2022 West Market St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2022) – Please be advised that West Market Street is shut down in both directions from Burgess Road to Landmark Drive as well as Southbound exit ramp from NC 68 onto West Market Street is closed due to a motor vehicle crash involving injuries. Motorist are ask to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

There is no additional information available at this time.

