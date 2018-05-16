Traffic Advisory 29at16th2

Posted By: Greensboro 101 May 16, 2018 9:31 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

THE RAMP FROM US 29 TO 16TH ST IS BACK OPEN -ALL DIRECTIONS *****************

Both the Exit ramp and the Ramp on to US29 Northbound at 16th St are closed at this time due a Traffic accident with injury.

