Traffic Advisory 29at16th1050pif

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – US Highway 29 N/16th St

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2018) – On Wednesday, 05/16/2018, at 5:15 pm Greensboro Police responded to US 29 N near 16th St in reference to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury.

A 2014 Honda CR-Z operated by Mr. Alvin Ernest Capstick (50 yoa, of Greensboro, NC) was traveling north on US 29. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a parked piece of construction equipment between the highway and the exit ramp.

Mr. Capstick was taken to Cone Hospital and was later pronounced dead from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-1000.

