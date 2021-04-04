Traffic Advisory 29 N 04042021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 4, 2021) – Please be advised that the southbound lanes of 29 North at Headquarters Drive are currently closed due to a traffic accident. Officers are on scene investigating an accident.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

