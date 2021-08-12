Traffic Advisory 200 Spring Garden Street 08122021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 12, 2021) – Please be advised that Greensboro Fire Department and Greensboro Police have responded to a structure fire at 200 Spring Garden Street. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No injuries are life threatening, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No further information is available at this time.

