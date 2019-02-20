TRAFFIC ADVISORY 20-2019 SOUTHEAST GSO POWER OUTAGE

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – SOUTHEAST GREENSBORO DUE TO POWER OUTAGE
GREENSBORO, NC (February 20, 2019) – Power is off in several areas of southeastern Greensboro while Duke Energy replaces a utility pole and fixes a transformer.
Traffic signals are not working in the areas of East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street, McConnell Road near Willow Street and Benbow Road near English Street. Motorists are advised to stop at the signals that are not working, check for oncoming traffic and proceed with caution.
The outage is expected to last another 90 minutes to two hours.
