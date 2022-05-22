[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

"Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people"

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M.J. Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2022) – Officers are in the area of

Wendover Avenue/Hill Street due to a traffic accident involving minor injuries resulting in a power outage. Motorist can expect delays and are asked to use caution and utilize an alternative route when traveling in the area.

