GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2022)
Traffic Advisory
Wendover Avenue/Hill Street due to a traffic accident involving minor injuries resulting in a power outage. Motorist can expect delays and are asked to use caution and utilize an alternative route when traveling in the area.
