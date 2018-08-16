TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2018) – Motorist are advised to avoid the area of West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between South Eugene Street and South Elm Street due to a train derailment. Norfolk Southern is aware of the situation. Motorist are also ask to avoid the area of South Elm Street and Barnhardt Street.

