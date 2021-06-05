TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 16th STREET BETWEEN CHESHIRE WAY AND E CONE BLVD 621

*** UPDATE: Power has been restored to traffic signals and most residences in the area. 16th street remains closed between Cheshire Way and E Cone Blvd.***

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 16th STREET BETWEEN CHESHIRE WAY AND E CONE BLVD

GREENSBORO, NC (June 5, 2021) — Due to a traffic crash, 16th Street is blocked between Cheshire Way and Cone Boulevard. There are downed power lines at the scene at this time. Duke Energy has been notified but is not on scene yet. In addition, traffic signals are out in multiple locations in this area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use caution driving in this area.

