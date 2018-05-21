Traffic Advisory

Posted By: Greensboro 101 May 21, 2018 11:30 am

GREENSBORO, NC (May 16, 2018) – Be advised that Drawbridge Parkway between Battleground Avenue and Wildflower Drive is shut down due to a Greensboro Fire Department Investigation.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]

