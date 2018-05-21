Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 16, 2018) – Be advised that Drawbridge Parkway between Battleground Avenue and Wildflower Drive is shut down due to a Greensboro Fire Department Investigation.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel

