Traffic Advisory 1119 ROAD CONGESTION ON BUSINESS 85 NORTHBOUND NEAR RANDLEMAN RD

ROAD CONGESTION ON BUSINESS 85 NORTHBOUND NEAR RANDLEMAN RD

GREENSBORO, NC (November 20, 2019) – Greensboro Police are reporting heavy congestion and slowed traffic on Business 85 northbound near the Randleman Road and Rehobeth Church Road areas due to a police investigation.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and avoid this route, if possible. There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

