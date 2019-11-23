Traffic Advisory 11.23.2019 MKL, Jr. Dr.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 23, 2019) – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is shut down from Harrington Street to West Florida Street due to a traffic collision involving minor injuries. Traffic traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is being diverted on Harrington Street.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

