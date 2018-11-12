Traffic Advisory 11.12.2018

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2018) Westbound Cone Boulevard between Summit
Avenue and Orange Street is shut down due to flooding.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.
