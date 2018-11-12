Traffic Advisory 11.12.2018 Eugene btw Florence and Victoria

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2018) Due to a downed tree and downed lines, North Eugene Street is closed between Florence and Victoria Streets. Duke Power is currently working on the problem.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.

# # #

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.