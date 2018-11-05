Traffic Advisory 11 05 2018 Randleman Rd. at Concord St.

Posted By: Greensboro 101 November 5, 2018 4:01 am

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 5, 2018) The intersection of Randleman Road at Concord Street is shut down due to a traffic accident. Duke Power has been contacted due to two downed power lines.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.

