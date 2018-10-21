Traffic Advisory 10/21/2018 I-40 WB at 217

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 21, 2018) Two westbound lanes of I-40 between West Gate City Boulevard and Highway 220 are shut down due to a traffic accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.

