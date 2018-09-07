Traffic Advisory 09/07/2018 GC Blvd. between Lakehaven and Groometown

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 7, 2018) – Due to an accident with injuries, northbound Gate City Boulevard between Groometown Road and Lakehaven Place is closed.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.

