Traffic Advisory 0803wfa2

WEST FRIENDLY IS BACK OPEN ALL LANES ARE CLEAR

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC 08/03/2018

Both Westbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue are currently blocked by a downed tree between King George and Elizabethan. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

