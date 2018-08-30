Traffic Advisory 08/30/2018 US 29 S at Joe Brown

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 30, 2018) – Due to an accident with injuries, US 29 South at Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane of traffic which is extremely backed up.
Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.
# # #
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[badges]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.