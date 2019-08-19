Traffic Advisory 08.19.2019 Yanceyville Street Bessemer Ave

[GPD Logo]
[G_logo]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT – Due to a traffic accident, Yanceyville Street northbound is closed at Bessemer Avenue until further notice. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.
Authority: Lieutenant F. R. Banks, Watch Commander
