Traffic Advisory 08.10.2019 N Eugene & Sternberger

GREENSBORO, NC (August 10, 2019) – Due to a water main break, North Eugene Street between Bellemeade Street and Sternberger Place is closed to all traffic. Water Resources has been notified.

Please avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

