Traffic Advisory 08/07/2018 E Wendover at E Lindsay

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 7, 2018) – Due to a single car accident with injuries, the eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue at East Lindsay Street are shut down. The accident involves a power pole and low power lines. Duke Power is enroute.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.