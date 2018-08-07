Traffic Advisory 08/07/2018 E Wendover at E Lindsay

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 7, 2018) – Due to a single car accident with injuries, the eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue at East Lindsay Street are shut down. The accident involves a power pole and low power lines. Duke Power is enroute.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

