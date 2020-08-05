Traffic Advisory 08.05.2020 I-40 WB

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC – August 5, 2020 – Interstate 40 west bound at McConnell Road is down to one lane of traffic.

Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution.

