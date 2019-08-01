Traffic Advisory 08.01.2019 US 29 NB and Joe Brown Dr.

August 1, 2019

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2019) – Due to an accident with injuries, one lane of US 29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive has been closed.

Please avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

