Traffic Advisory 08/01/2018 E Gate City and Bennett

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2018) – Due to an accident with minor injuries, the westbound lanes of East Gate City Boulevard are closed past Bennett Street.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
