Traffic Advisory 07082021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (July 8, 2021) The area around the 300 BLK of Martin Luther King Dr. to include Murray St., and Arlington Dr., are currently closed due to a working structure fire.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until further notice.
