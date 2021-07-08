Traffic Advisory 07082021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 8, 2021) The area around the 300 BLK of Martin Luther King Dr. to include Murray St., and Arlington Dr., are currently closed due to a working structure fire.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until further notice.

# # #

Logan Rustan

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Support Bureau, Information Services Division

Watch Operations Specialist

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496

Logan.Rustan@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people.”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.