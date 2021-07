TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2021) — HEAVY FLOODING

US 29 South at Gate City, right lane has extensive standing water. I 40 Westbound between Elm-Eugene and Martin Luther King Dr. is also flooded.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in these areas.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.