Traffic Advisory 07/24/2018 Randleman at Clark

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2018) – Due to an accident with personal injury, all northbound lanes of Randleman Road at Clark Avenue are closed. Traffic is being detoured onto Clark Avenue.

Motorists are asked to use caution in this area.

