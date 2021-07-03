Traffic Advisory 07.03.2021 Washington & Spring

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – West Washington Street at South Spring Street

GREENSBORO, NC (July 3, 2021) – On 07/03/2021 at 2:25 am, Greensboro Police responded to West Washington Street at South Spring Street in reference to a single motor vehicle crash involving injury.

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 operated by a Brianna Ann Moore (22 years of age, of Greensboro) was traveling west on West Washington Street and drove straight through the T-intersection at South Spring Street, left the roadway, and collided with the building at 300 South Spring Street. Makieya Rae Smith (20 years of age, of Winston-Salem) died as a result injuries sustained in the crash. The driver and two other passengers, Jonyvi Nyjae Fogle (20 years of age, of Winston-Salem) and Dandria Jalisa Penn (25 20 years of age, of Winston-Salem), are being treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

Excessive speed and alcohol impairment are considered to be factors in the crash. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

