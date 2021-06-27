Traffic Advisory 06.27.2021 I40 Exit 206

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2021) – Please be advised I40 west bound lanes are shut down at exit 206 due to a motor vehicle accident until further notice.

All traffic is being diverted to Business I40 W / North 421.

Officers are on scene investigating.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

