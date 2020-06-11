Traffic Advisory 06.11.2020 I-40

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2020) – Please be advised that Police are on scene investigating a motor vehicle crash involving injuries on I-40 eastbound near Gallimore Dairy Road. The interstate will be closed eastbound from Sandy Ridge Road to Gallimore Dairy Road for the foreseeable future.

